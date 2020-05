Nigerian public figure based in UK, Victoria Inyama has advised women to focus on dating men who have plans for their future not those who only know how to brag on social media.

According to Victoria, a lot of women always end up wasting their money and resources on men who only care about looking good on social media when they are nothing in real life.

Victoria who is a strong advocate against domestic violence advised the women to stay woke.

See her post below;

