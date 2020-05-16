[VIDEO]: Kwadee has gone mad again – cries out for help

It’s just unfortunate how the life and relevancy – musically– of Okomfour Kwadee who used to be Ghana’s favourite Hiplife artiste has been reduced to nothingness due to mental illness.

Although the rapper in recent times on several media platforms assured his fans that he’s mentally healthy, therefore, they should expect his comeback. To say true to his words, he released three songs, however, we’re convinced beyond doubt that all is not well with Okomfour Kwadee.

This is evident taking into consideration Okomfour Kwadee’s antics, composure and demeanour when Real Tv crew came into contact with the renowned rapper most recently at Santasi, a suburb of Kumasi.

In the voice of the Real Tv crew member in audio footage available to GHBase.Com, Okomfour Kwadee is seriously sick and needs urgent attention and help else the unexpected is bound to happen.

He, therefore, called on Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), musicians, benevolent Ghanaians and all stakeholder to visit Santasi, a suburb of Kumasi, where Okomfour Kwadee lives so they can offer him the needed support.

Video BELOW:

[embedded content]

-GHBASE.COM

