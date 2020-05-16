Thief Being Strangled To Death With Juju Broom After Denying His Actions-[WATCH VIDEO]

Dealing with theft cases in Africa here is much different from how the outside world handles theirs. If you are unfortunately caught in the act in Africa here, the probability of you losing your life before even the authorities arrive is very high.

Police have however urged the general public to stop taking matters into their own hands and report such cases to the authorities.

Well, a thief was very unlucky this time as he was nearly killed by a woman with a broom.

In a video sighted online, a woman was seen strangling the supposed thief with a broom after he denied his actions.

In the video, the thief was being dragged on the ground with a broom while witnesses were telling him to speak the truth but he kept on denying his actions.

Watch the video below:

