GES preparing for reopening of schools – [Find Document]

The Ghana Education Service has started a stakeholder consultation to provide the President with a blueprint document that will guide the reopening of Basic, Junior High, and Secondary Schools.

In March this year, the President of Ghana as part of measures put in place to ensure to help fight the deadly COVID-19 placed a ban on a public gathering which in essence led to the closure of all schools both private and public.

In his ninth update to the people of Ghana, the President extended the ban to the end of May where there will be a review on whether it’s safe for pupils and students to go back to the classroom.

Ahead of a possible review and reopening of schools, the Ghana Education Service has sought the input of all stakeholders in the education sector on measures to ensure safety.

According to a statement from the Ghana Education Service and sighted by MyNewsGh.com, all stakeholder including leadership of teacher bodies like GNAT, NAGRAT among other have been invited to contribute their ideas on how the schools can ensure there’s safety and maximum Security if pupils are allowed to come back to school.

The stakeholder bodies are expected to join others on May 19 to jaw on the way forward and also proffer some exquisite ideas which when implemented will ensure that all members of the various discourse communities are protected from the deadly COVID-19.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

