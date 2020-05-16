Osahene Boakye Gyan declines police invitation?

Major Osahene Boakye Gyan (rtd), one of the architects of the June 4 uprising, has reportedly declined an invitation by the police to come over to the headquarters to assist in investigations.

Peacefmonline.com is reliably informed that Osahene Boakye Gyan did receive an invitation from the police following some alleged inflammatory comments he made with regards to the compilation of the voters’ register.

But speaking on Okay Fm’s Ade Akye Abia program, the former military officer explained he was not able to honour the invitation due to ill health.

“A team (of investigators made up of security operatives) were dispatched to my house this morning and I have answered a few questions….they had earlier invited me but I told them I cannot go to their office because of my state of health…,”

“.i was giving a cautionary warning… I still stand by what he said, members of the general public don’t seem to understand me…I was only talking of a likely civil war, not military takeover… I even do not have what it takes to organize a coup as it’s been portrayed by some people,” he pointed out.

Civil War In His Blood

National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, had on Thursday called for the arrest of the retired Major for instigating for a civil war in the country. To him, the latter was someone “who has civil war in his blood” and should not be treated with kid’s gloves.

If You Want Civil War, You’ll Get It

Major Osahene Boakye Gyan (rtd) warned of impending doom should the Electoral Commission connive with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rig the upcoming December polls.

In an earlier interview on Okay FM Tuesday morning, he pointed out that most electoral disputes in Africa have resulted in civil wars with Ghana not immune to it, and therefore warned that “should the EC continue to toe the line of their paymasters, it will certainly spell doom for this country.”

“This party (NPP) won power with the biggest electoral margin; so what has gone wrong?.. . this morning, I overheard an NPP activist on radio claiming if elections are held today, Nana Addo will be re-elected with some one million, three hundred thousand votes difference. See, the NPP has cooked up the figures already, they are simply looking for the means to legitimize their rigging by undertaking a registration exercise (through the EC)…,” he alleged.

Source: Peace FM

