Africa Must Rally Behind Madagascar; Minister Urges Africans On The Dentaa Show (Video)

Minister of Communications for Madagascar, Hon Lalatiana Andriamanarivo and former AU Ambassador Dr Arikana Chihombori-Quao have urged African countries to rally behind Madagascar’s newly discovered Herbal Cure for the Coronavirus.

But according to the Minister of Communication in a live video interview with Akosua Dentaa Amoateng on the Dentaa Show monitored by Attractive Mustapha , said the World Health Organization’s request for clinical trials for their COVID-19 herbal cure is not necessary.

She said that WHO should respect Africa and Madagascar because they have some of the finest world refined researchers.

She then added that they are not worried if WHO and the western world do not endorse their herbal cure, but rather they are encouraged and well-motivated with the high endorsement from African countries.

She together with the former AU Ambassador who joined the live video then asked other African countries who have not endorse the herbal cure and support Madagascar.