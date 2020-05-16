I Don’t Want To Suffer On Earth And In Hell – Dancehall Songstress Says As She Quits Music For Christ

A popular Liberian secular artist Canc Queen has announced that she has quit her music career.

Canc Queen, a dancehall singer made the announcement on all her social media platforms on May 15, 2020.

In a series of post, Canc Queen recounted how God delivered her from numerous troubles she experienced.

According to the talented songwriter and performer, she survived three death attacks thanks to God’s grace and mercy.

She stated God saved her life in several occasions, however, she did not live a life that was pleasing to God.

Canc Queen intimated that she has regretted her actions and choice of lifestyle and has chosen to live the way she used to before.

Canc Queen added that she does not want to suffer on earth and suffer after death hence her choice to turn a new leaf and be born again and win souls for Christ.

Source:Ghgossip.com

