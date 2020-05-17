5-year-old among new coronavirus cases in Tamale

The Northern Regional Health Director, Dr. John B. Eleeza, has told DGN Online that a five-year-old child is among the 12 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19 in the region.

According to him, the infected child is a contact of a Covid-19 patient in the region.

The Northern Region has confirmed 12 more Covid-19 cases, bringing its total to 31 with one death.

The Health Director disclosed the 12 new cases involved 9 males , two females and one child.

“The confirmed cases do not have traveling history which tells us that our community transmission is expanding which is not good for us, ” he said.

The Health Director indicated that the new cases have resulted from the enhanced contact tracing in Tamale.

He said theirvsamoles were sent to Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine (KCCR) on April 22,2020 for testing before a testing center was established in Tamale.

“We received the results yesterday May 15,2020 and it was positive .”

He noted that they have started contact tracing of the new confirmed cases to isolate them.

Dr. Eleeza however was worried about the contacts of the confirmed cases adding that they might spread the virus due to the delay in releasing the results.

He appealed to residents to adhere to the health directives to help stop the spread of the Covid-19.

“Help us send the message to the people that the virus is real and it’s in Tamale with us so they should adhere to the health directives, ” he said.

Source: Daily Guide Network

