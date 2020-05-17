BREAKING: Ghana’s COVID-19 recoveries now 1,754, deaths 29 and 5,735 cases -[Full Details]

COVID-19 recoveries in Ghana have shot up to 1,754, according to the daily Ghana Health Service (GHS) updates.

This means that 294 more patients have recovered since the last update. Five patients are in the critically ill bracket, according to the GHS.

One more person has passed on making the death toll 29 with the number of cases reaching 5,735. Ninety-seven new cases have since been recorded in the last 24 hours.

In all 174,077 tests have been administered.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region – 4,314

Ashanti Region – 818

Central Region – 210

Eastern Region – 99

Western Region – 98

Western North Region – 57

Volta Region – 34

Northern Region – 31

Upper East Region – 26

Oti Region – 24

Upper West Region – 21

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

Savannah Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0

Source: Daily Mail GH

SHARE THIS STORY