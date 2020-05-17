Eno Barony Finally Drops Much Anticipated Diss Track Featuring Sister Derby & Strongman – [WATCH VIDEO]

Ghanaian female rapper, Eno Barony has finally dropped the much anticipated diss track which features rapper Strongman and Sister Derby.

Most Ghanaians after listening to the track has hailed Eno Barony for bringing out a banger.

The track is dubbed, FORCE DEM TO PLAY NONSENSE.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Eno Barony wrote;

“FORCE DEM TO PLAY NONSENSE ft @sisterdeborah and @strongmanburner click on the link in my bio to watch full video on utube video shot by @Rakil_ghana”

[embedded content]

Source: ghgossip.com

