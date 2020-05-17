Social Media Reacts To Bishop Daniel Obinim’s Arrest

The biggest news that hit the tabloids and other various online portals where the arrests of Bishop Daniel Obinim which occurred on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

The founder and leader of the International God’s Way Church were busted at his residence at Ashley Botswe while he was holding a counseling session, according to the report.

When the police issued an arrest warrant to effect his arrest he suddenly feigned sickness and was consequently rushed to the Yeboah Hospital located at East Legon.

As we speak now, the controversial Ghanaian pastor is still hospitalized and from what he gathered, he claimed he’s suffering high blood pressure.

The issue continues to dominate social media discussion as Ghanaians give their own perspective to it.

Unanimously, Ghanaians think Obinim’s cup is full and has to face the full rigors of the law for being the fake man of God that he is.

