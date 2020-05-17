Tamale health worker infected with coronavirus

The Northern Region has confirmed one more COVID-19 case, bringing its total cases to 32, with one death.

The Northern Regional Health Director, Dr. John B. Eleeza, has told DGN Online that the patient is a 35-year-old male who works with one of the hospitals (name withheld) in Tamale.

Dr. Eleeza, however, indicated that the patient never got into contact with any COVID-19 patient at the Health facility.

He revealed that the health worker was on leave and felt sick with symptoms of COVID-19 and went to the hospital for his sample to be taken.

“The results came out this morning and it was positive.”

The said the health worker has since isolated himself and undergoing treatment whilst contact tracing is ongoing.

