$178m Kelni GVG infraction bigger than Airbus scandal – IMANI boss

IMANI boss Franklin Cudjoe has expressed concerns over what he says is the amount of time and investment that has been given to the Airbus scandal.

According to him, there are current and ongoing deals that are more scandalous than the Airbus saga.

“I am intrigued at the amount of time and investment being put into the alleged £5m Airbus scandal. If we invested a quarter of the resources and collective anger into preventing the tall list of recurring and far worse infractions, such as $178m KVG, EC $150m, millions of dollars in galamsey deals (just to name a few), we wouldn’t need external entities telling us what we have become and are, when we get power.”

“Just look at the monumental political impediments we have erected in the way of Special Prosecutor Amidu and Auditor-General Domelevo, who was nearly jailed because he is simply asking how $1m of our public money was allegedly paid to an entity for no work done,” he wrote on Facebook.

He noted: “We need to find a way of unshackling our central govermments from the overly powerful constitution which gives such unfettered power to misbehave. It seems to me that none of the two major political parties can boldly campaign on their anti-corruption credentials and be taken seriously by the electorate. Do not get me wrong. We must all be accountable for our actions, even if well-intended. But it is becoming nauseating to hear the holier-than-thou postulations by the political class when it comes to public graft. None is clean.

“It would be better to look out for which of the two parties left lasting impressions on crucial matters of inequality, inclusivity as far as health, education, infrastructure and general living conditions are concerned”.

It comes on the back of claims by the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) that government is spending taxpayers money to revive the Airbus scandal in an attempt to smear former President John Mahama.

According to ASEPA, people close to President Akufo-Addo are the main architects of the plot to sustain issues about Airbus in both international and local media.

In a statement, ASEPA said: “Yes folks your Government is spending Millions of your taxes to attempt to influence Newspapers and Online Portals in Europe to revive Airbus DPA to smear its Political opponent, John Mahama.

“Unfortunately for the Government, several of the most reputable Media outlets in Europe have declined to swallow the bait based on what they describe as serious Privacy Concerns( which was very prime in the Airbus Investigations in the UK.)

A close relative of President Akufo Addo is the Chief Architect of this Airbus Revival Agenda and has control of a huge slush fund containing millions of dollars to achieve the objective”.

Source: Starr FM

