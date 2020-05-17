Falling tree kills teacher at Denkyira Motiakrom -[PHOTO]

A 35-year-old teacher has met his untimely death at Denkyira Motiakrom in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region after a big tree fell on him.

Information gathered by Kasapa News’ Yaw Boagyan revealed that the teacher whose name has been withheld was seeking shelter under a tree during a heavy downpour on Saturday.

Unfortunately, the storm that accompanied the rain caused the tree to fall crushing him to death instantly.

The untimely death of the teacher who was liked by many has thrown the people of Denkyira Motiakrom and its surrounding villages into a state of shock.

The body has since been deposited at Dunkwa-On-Offin mortuary for preservation.

Source: Kasapa FM

