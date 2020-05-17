[VIDEO]: “Men Should Stop Eating Alone Because Most Women Are Poisoning Their Husband’s Food” – Lady Advises Married Men

A Nigerian lady has pleaded with married men to be cautious and careful of their wives.

According to the lady, women are now the ones killing their husbands for no reason.

She said women are now poisoning their husbands and most of them are getting away with it. She advised men to stop eating alone and make sure they eat with their wives so that if the food is poisoned, they will both die together.

The lady said she has heard about many cases of women killing their husbands and it is gradually becoming a norm.

Watch the video below: