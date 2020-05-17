Nigerian Pastor Sells Coronavirus Prevention Oil For $100

A Nigerian Prophet Goodheart Val Aloysius has claimed he has a solution to Covid-19 as he began the sales of a certain prevention oil for the disease.

Taking to his Facebook page, the cleric, who is the founder a church in Calabar, Cross River state, The Wealthy Place claims the solution gives spiritual immunity and it goes for a whopping $100.

He wrote:

THE SOLUTION IS HERE!!!

GET THIS COVID-19 PREVENTION OIL AND GAIN SPIRITUAL IMMUNITY TO THE DEADLY PANDEMIC

WITH A SEED OF FAITH OF 100 USD (100$) His claims have however drawn criticisms on social media as Nigerians stormed his page to call him out, with some claiming they have reported him to the appropriate authorities.

SHARE THIS STORY