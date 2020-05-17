Are You Drinking Cold Water? See What It Does To Your Body

We are all aware that it is very important to drink sufficient water in order to stay hydrated. However, are you aware of the fact that the temperature of the water you take can also affect your health? Most people drink a glass of cold water especially after returning from work, especially during hot weather/season in order to quench their thirst.

Nevertheless, many of us are ignorant of the fact that drinking chilled water can do more harm than good to our body. Some of the effects of drinking cold water are:

Coldwater effect our digestion:

One of the reasons we should avoid cold water is that it has a serious implication on our digestion. The reason is our body focus will be diverted from digestion to regulating body temperature in order to ensure the efficient function of the body cells.

2.Coldwater Decreases heart rate: Drinking Cold water can make our heart reduces its beating rate and therefore low pulse.

It shocks the body:

Drinking chilled water after strenuous work out should be avoided because your body generates a lot of heat when you work out, if you drink cold water there is going to be a temperature mismatch Which takes a toll on your digestive system.

It affects fat breakdown:

Drinking chilled water also interferes with the body capability to breakdown fats. Drinking cold water causes chest pain, cough and difficulty in breathing.

Drinking cold water leads to fast ageing Drinking cold water slows down the circulation of blood around the body. It causes ‘Migraine’. It can lead to Kidney Problem It causes erectile dysfunction.

Conclusively, the above-mentioned effects don’t mean that one should stop drinking cold water at all, rather we should drink room temperature water i.e the water that is neither cold nor hot and ensure that we use water filter before drinking water from a container.

Source: Pgnewsngr.blogspot