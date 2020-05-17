My life is under threat for criticizing gov’t – Lydia Forson cries out

Actress Lydia Forson has shared with her followers on Instagram some threatening messages she receives on a daily basis for speaking out on issues affecting the country and condemning the government when it’s at fault.

Lydia Forson is one of the vociferous people in Ghana’s Creative Arts industry who expresses her opinions through blogs she writes and on various social media platforms.

She has always maintained that until the average Ghanaian is provided with basic needs, she will continue to put the government on its feet.

The actress due to this has courted for herself a number of haters in both Ghana’s governing and opposition political parties.

In making known to her followers the kind of threatening messages she receives in a day for speaking up on ills in society, she shared one that threatened to come after her.

The message read “shut up who the fuck do you think you? You there vomiting nonsense. We surely take you to dry cleaners. Lydia Forson Lydia Forson so you there poking your nose everywhere just wait we will surely visit your case and you will like kwasiaa kwa”.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

SHARE THIS STORY