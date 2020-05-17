Bawumia has always been brilliant – 75-year-old Primary School Teacher confesses

‘Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has always been brilliant’, this is according to his 75-year-old former Primary School Teacher Konlanbik Jacob Duut.

He mentioned some of the traits of a brilliant Bawumia at Sakasaka Primary School in Tamale in the Northern Region was his hunger for knowledge.

“Bawumia was brilliant and inquisitive. He was always asking questions and I am not surprised about how high he has risen in life. I am so proud as his teacher,” he said at a ceremony on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

According to the former teacher now a farmer, the Vice President was very articulate and was aspiring to be a lawyer even at that tender age.

The account of the former teacher corroborates a similar one given by the mother of Dr Bawumia Hajia Mariama Bawumia (Mrs) in August 2018.

She told Stephen Zoure in an exclusive interview that his son was born a good leader and a winner to the Bawumia family and Ghana as a whole.

Recounting some good signs in him that won him hearts of the elderly while growing up in Tamale, Hajia Mariama said Mahamudu was always yearning for knowledge as a child and pestered adults with too many inquisitive questions to get the answers he desired.

According to her Mahamudu had keen interest in debates even as a child and dazzled his audiences with his superb debating skills which won the then Tamale Secondary School (TAMASCO) the best debating team in the Northern and Upper Regions competitions in 1981.

She also added that Dr. Bawumia was known in sports and represented Tamale Secondary School in Table Tennis at inter-school sporting competitions bringing to bare his leadership skills at a tender age.

These and many others she observed had contributed to the success story of Dr. Bawumia who was also an icon to other northern brothers and sisters aspiring to higher heights noting that his inclusion was not only going to add weight to the fortunes of the party in December but had the potential of retaining the party probably for a lifetime.

Source:MyNewsGh.com

