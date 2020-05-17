Mahama is a true gentleman – Allotey Jacobs ‘raps’

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has described the former President and leader of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama is one of the finest gentlemen he has worked within the NDC.

Allotey Jacobs made this known while speaking in an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikesie on Accra-based Okay FM on his suspension from the political party for engaging in what the party describes as anti-party activities.

The former NDC executive noted that his problems emanate from people who do not understand and appreciate the struggles of people like him and not from the former President, John Dramni Mahama who he described as a true gentleman.

” John Mahama is a true gentleman. I tell you Kwame, John Mahama is a true gentleman. In times of adversity, he will smile and pat you on the back and tell you everything is going to be alright. John Mahama is always smiling and will let go easily”. He observed.

However, Allotey Jacobs noted that some young people around the former President are the ones making him look bad in public and therefore cautioned the NDC leader to be careful with the people around him because they are working against him.

While speaking about some of the problems the NDC put him through after the demise of Prof. Atta Mills, he recalled how he was denied party t-shirts and other paraphernalia which as a Chairman, was supposed to distribute to support the party’s bid during elections.

He said the only people who helped him out with t-shirt and cars were Seth Tekper and Ibrahim Mahama who supported in cash and kind, and this is an indication that the party hasn’t always been good to him.

On his appearance at the Disciplinary Committee, Allotey Jacobs was of the firm conviction that he will be vindicated.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

