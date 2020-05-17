LEAKED: Obinim Calls Hon. Ken Agyapong’s Wife To Beg For Mercy

The Member of Parliament for the people of Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is considered to be one of the controversial men in the country looking at how he deals with politics, people and issues.

The NPP stalwart and big time financier is considered as one who wouldn’t hide anything from anyone. He is currently pursuing a legal warfare against the Founder & Leader of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Kojo Obinim aka Angel Obinim.

Reports surfaced on how the man of God was arrested by the Ghana Police upon a tip-off from the legislator. The man of God is now at the Yeboah Hospital in Accra over ‘some knee-related health issues’. Reliable information from the family of the MP reveals that Angel Obinim has called the wife of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Madam Stella Wilson Agyapong to plead with her husband to drop all the criminal charges leveled against him at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). More soon…

