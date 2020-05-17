Bawumia surprises Primary School teacher for transforming his life

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has recognized the contributions of 75-year-old Jacob Duut who taught him at Sakasaka Primary School in Tamale, contributing his quota to his current stature in society.

Dr Bawumia who continues to hold his former teachers in high esteem, on Sunday shocked Jacob Duuti when he through the North East Regional Minister Hon Solomon Boar donated a brand new tractor to assist him in his farming

Mr. Duuti has been credited for playing a pivotal role in the life of Ghana’s second gentleman and he has never forgotten the positive influence of this special teacher Duuti on his life.

Mr. Duuti and his family could not believe their eyes when he was handed the tractor.

He was in shock and tears filled his eyes as his family and community celebrated the good news.

After receiving the tractor, the elated former teacher of the Vice President expressed his heartfelt appreciation and prayed for God to continue to bless Dr. Bawumia and grant him more wisdom to serve the country.

Mr. Duuti recalled nostalgic memories of the Vice President during his days as a primary school pupil in Tamale at the Sakasaka Primary School.

“Bawumia was brilliant and inquisitive. He was always asking questions and I am not surprised about how high he has risen in life. I am so proud as his teacher,” he said.

Teacher Duuti shared a memorable childhood picture of the Vice President; a picture of young Bawumia dressed in full regalia as a lawyer during a speech and prize giving day of the Sakasaka Primary School.

Mr Duuti further revealed that Dr. Bawumia acted as a lawyer in a play as part of activities of the speech and prize giving day.

According to the former teacher, the Vice President was very articulate and said he wanted to be a lawyer like his father.

But he later went on to read banking and economics after his secondary education at the Tamale Secondary School.

-MYNEWSGH.COM

SHARE THIS STORY