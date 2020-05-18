Angry youth burn Fulani houses over alleged robberies -[PHOTOS]

Some angry youth in Kayoro and adjoining communities in the Kassena Nankana West District of the Upper East region have set ablaze several houses belonging to Fulani settlers.

They accused the Fulanis of being responsible for the rampant robberies in the area.

The police had earlier averted plans by the youth to take “revenge” on the Fulani herdsmen whom the claimed are architects of the robberies.

According to the municipal police commander for Kassena Nankana, Superintendent Francis Agyare, days later, the youth mobilized and carried through their plans, burning houses and properties belonging to Fulani herdsmen.

Meanwhile, the National President of Fulani Association in Ghana, Armed Barry has called for calm in the area.

Source: 3 News

