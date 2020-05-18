Bride Dies Few Days After a Perfect Wedding, Mother In-Law Confesses Poisoning Her -[PHOTOS]

In life, not everyone who shares a smile with your wishes you well, a young woman in South Africa is reported to have died a few days after her perfected wedding with the love of her life.

After the death of the newly wedded lady, a supposed to be mother-in-law confessed that she has a hand in the death of the lady.

JOIN GHANA’S SOCIAL MEDIA AND NETWORKING PLATFORM-CLICK HERE TO JOIN FUNBOOO TODAY

According to reports, the 85-year-old lady did the unspeakable because she did not want the lady to marry her son.

Maphari Owam Judy writes “I attended the wedding at Moroleng, her 85-year-old mother in -law confessed that she poisoned her food,”

See her pictures below.

SHARE THIS STORY