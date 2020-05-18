[WATCH VIDEO]: Boyfriend catches his girlfriend cheating on him with his bestie in his own house CCTV

A boyfriend caught his girlfriend cheating on him with his best friend in his own house and it is very disgusting.

A boyfriend had his girlfriend break his heart beyond repair by cheating on him with his very own best friend.

The guy in a video he played as proof said his best friend lied to him that he wouldn’t be available at night because he would be going to work early the next morning.

He also said his girlfriend declined to go out with him, saying she wasn’t well.

A CCTV camera at his house did a perfect job by capturing the two ‘sell outs’ about to fornicate in his own bed.

The video is very serious and questions the motives of some friends.

