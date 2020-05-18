BREAKING: 2 national security operatives arrested, one escapes

Three national security operatives from the Flagstaff House allegedly sent to take over the Kade Palace in the Eastern Region have been placed under police and national security investigations.

Isaac Acquah, Eric Achiampong and Owusu Boah Annane, according to a statement issued by the Eastern Regional office of the national security, were allegedly sent by an unnamed national security coordinator to take over the Palace.

The purpose of the take-over, according to the statement, was to hand the Palace over to one Nana Asare Twe II, a self-acclaimed chief of Kade.

The three were, however, detained when they reported at the local police station last Friday, to introduce themselves as national security operatives tasked to take-over the said palace.

Luck, however, eluded them when officials of the eastern regional national security team who got wind of the operations of the personnel, rushed in and handed the three persons over to the Kade police for further interrogations.

During interrogations, however, Acquah managed to escape leaving Mr Acquah and Mr Achiampong in custody.

Narrating circumstances leading to the incident, Konahene of the area, Nana Owusu Adade, said a notice purporting to forcibly take over the Kade palace by unknown elements was posted at the old palace at Kade on Monday.

According to him the date set for the supposed takeover was May 15.

He said the threat didn’t deter officials of the palace as they sat in waiting at the palace on Friday for the said takeover.

The Konahene said at 12 pm in the afternoon on the said date, the three men walked into the Kade Police station and presented themselves as operatives of national security sent to take over the palace.

They were, however, apprehended by the police.

The suspects meanwhile are on police enquiry bail while a report has been sent to the National Security Headquarters for further action as investigations commence.

There have been disturbances in the town as Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II and Osabarima Asare Twe II have been litigating over who is the legitimate Kadehene of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council.

The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council in a letter signed by D. M. Ofori-Atta introduced Osabarima Asare Twe II as the new chief of Kade in the Oseawuo Division after the announcement of the destoolment of Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II.

However, a high court in Koforidua restrained the Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II and five others from installing one Odehye Yaw Twum Debrah as the Chief of Kade.

The installation had been challenged in an appeal filed by Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II, Chief of Kade, who is an interested party at the Judicial Committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs.

-MYJOYONLINE.COM

