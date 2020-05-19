Mother ties up her 10-year-old son in a sack for four days over allegations he is possessed with an evil spirit -[WATCH VIDEO]

A middle-aged woman, simply identified as Iya Ayo, was arrested for tying up her 10-year-old son, Ayo, in a sack and locking him up in a wardrobe for four days in the Fesojaye community, Owode, in Osun State,

The woman reportedly tied up her son last Thursday until on Sunday May 16 when a neighbor heard his cry for help. The neighbor immediately alerted the leaders of the community who in turn alerted the police, The woman was arrested and her son freed.

When interrogated, Iya Ayo who is separated from Ayo’s father, said her son was possessed with an evil spirit and was in the habit of stealing people’s money.

Confirming the incident to LIB, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Yemisi Opalola, said the woman was arrested and made to sign an undertaking never to maltreat the child. Opalola said efforts are being made to search for the father of the child so the woman can hand Ayo over to him. She added that the police are closely monitoring the situation.

”We went to arrest her and she told her part of the story, how the boy has been disturbing her. In a nutshell, the police told her to go and look for the father of the boy if she cannot take care of the child again. She promised to do so. The DPO also followed up yesterday to ensured that the father is found. There is no way the police can keep the child with them. They have made her to write an undertaking even with a surety who promised she will never do it again.” she said

Watch a clip from the moment the boy was rescued below

