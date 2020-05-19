Coronavirus: Police justifies decision to resume training of recruits

The Police Administration has justified its decision to resume the training of recruits in the country, despite the widespread concerns against the re-opening.

According to the Service, the action does not violate the Executive Instrument on the imposition of restrictions.

Critics have raised fear of possible outbreak following the resumption of training at these centres amidst the spike in the covid-19 disease.

But according to a statement, signed by Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Supt. Shiella Abayie Buckman, the Service has put in place adequate measures to ensure that recruits are safe.

“The ongoing training of Police recruits is in accordance with law. Regulation 4 of the Extended Imposition of Restriction, 2020(E.I 64) exempts security services including the Ghana Police Service from restrictions under the regulation”

The statement also insisted that the Police Administration has put in place adequate measures to protect its men, while it observes health protocols and social distancing measures owing to the exponential figures in Covid-19 cases.

Source: Kasapa FM

