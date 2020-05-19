Man arrested in Odumase Krobo for selling expired herbal medicine

The Odumase Krobo District Police has arrested a man for selling an expired herbal medicine to unsuspecting residents.

The suspect, Bismark Aboagye, was arrested at Agormanya Market, Saturday, May 15, while peddling the relabeled expired herbal drug.

A complainant, Tettey Isaac Asare aged 45, a farmer who lives at Mampong a suburb of Odumase-Krobo went to the Odumase Krobo Police Station with four(4) bottles of the herbal drug labelled “EKUOBA MAL MIXTURE” and reported that on same day May 15, he bought the herbal medicine from four young men who came to his house to sell to him at a total cost of GH¢60.

He said, however, after the culprits had left he noticed the medicine expired on February 28, 2019, but relabeled with a new expiry date of April 10, 2020.

The complainant then combed the area but did not find the suspects. Fortunately, he later found them selling at Agormanya Market centre and alerted the police who subsequently arrest them.

One of the suspects Bismark Aboagye was apprehended together with 157 plastic bottles containing the alleged expired medicine.

The police went on a search in the room of the suspect and retrieved 80 additional bottles at Ogome a suburb community of Somanya.

The herbal concoction is prescribed to customers as having efficacy to treat stomach disorders, gonorrhoea and candidiasis.

Many residents have reportedly purchased the herbal product on credit to be paid in two weeks.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Commander, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, confirmed to Starr News that the local Police has detained the suspect to assist in investigation.

Source: Starr FM

