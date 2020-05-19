Meet the 95-year old Ghanaian World War veteran walking to raise funds for COVID-19 victims

A 95-year-old Ghanaian Second World War veteran Private Joseph Hammond is walking in Ghana for 14 miles in seven days to raise funds for African Countries who are part of the commonwealth.

Private Hammond who was part of the Second World War which ended 75 years ago feels the world is facing a different type of war against Covid-19.

So, he wants to contribute by walking to raise money to purchase Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for frontline workers as well as other vulnerable veterans in Africa.

He is being supported by GUBA Foundation and Forces Help Africa.

So far, many people living in UK including Britons are donating to support this worthy course.

For instance Chiara Tzu who donated £20.00 said :PEOPLE ALL OVER THE WORLD ARE INSPIRED BY YOUR HEART, YOUR TENACY, YOUR SENSE OF GOOD AND DETERMINATION. WE ARE TOGETHER UNITED TO FIGHT THE WAR AGAINST COVID-19. All my best wishes from Italy

There have also been various anonymous donors from around the world so far.

