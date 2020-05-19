CONFIRMED: Captain Smart starts Angel Morning Show in June

MyNewsGh.com has confirmed from Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) that host of Dwaso Nsem on Accra based Adom Fm, Captain Godsbrain Blessed Smart is on his way to Angel Fm in Accra as its Morning Show Host.

Our source reveals that the controversial Broadcast Journalist is set to begin work in June reason the Accra station started programs without a morning show in anticipation of his arrival.

“Captain Smart and ABN sealed this deal about three years ago but there were a few differences we were expected to firm up before he could move from Multimedia Group and join Angel. Thankfully, the issue has been resolved and I am optimistic he will be on air as the Morning Show host this June” an official of ABN who preferred strict anonymity told MyNewsGh.com,

Captain Smart joins other heavyweights in the media landscape under the supervision of Kwadwo Dickson.

They include; Saddick Adams, Ohemaa Woyeje and many others.

ABN currently comprises of Angel Fm and Pure FM in Kumasi, Angel Fm in Accra, Angel Fm in Sunyani , Cheers Fm Sunyani , OFm in Obuasi ,Angel fm in Takoradi , Cheers Fm in Takoradi, Darling Fm Cape Coast , KFm in Techiman ,angel fm bolga, Angel Fm in Tamale and Taste Fm in Koforidua. There are plans in the offing to operationalize Holy Fm in Kumasi, Trinity Fm in Takoradi , Grace Fm in Sunyani, Angel Fm in Ho and Cheers Fm in Drobo.

Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN Ghana) is owned by Millionaire Dr. Kwaku Oteng and has over 19 radio stations and 1 television across Ghana as its subsidiaries.

Dr. Kwaku Oteng is also the owner of a conglomerate of businesses including Adonko Bitters, Plus 2 pub, Angel TV, Angel Educational Complex, Angel Estate and Construction firm, Angel herbal products, Angel Transport and trading and many others.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

