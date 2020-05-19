Menzgold falls on PAYBOY to negotiate payments with customers

PAYBOY, a digital payment marketing, and promotions company has been appointed by a collapsed gold dealership firm, Menzgold, to negotiate a settlement with their unpaid customers.

According to Menzgold, PAYBOY will negotiate and facilitate the payment of the investment of their customers whose monies are still locked up with them.

“Following an advise given and subsequently reiterated in a press release issued on the 18th December, 2019 with a reference number; KBA 3015/19 by our counsel, we’re happy to introduce PAYBOY COMPANY LIMITED; a digital payments marketing and promotions company, headquartered at No. 34 Nii Ako Nortei Street, Blohum Road, Dzorwulu, Accra, as the appointed third party entity with capacity to negotiate “Debt Settlements Agreements” and to facilitate payments of same, in our committed resolve to ensure the eventual full debts settlements by Menzgold within the shortest possible time.

“Counting on your kind cooperation as we strive to achieve this noble debt settlement objective,” a statement from the firm said.

The regulator, Bank of Ghana, revoked the license of Menzgold two years ago over regulatory issues.

