I have many girlfriends, but I have ten female dogs that I usually have s3x with-Robber Reveals

A 27-year-old armed robber in Nigeria identified Bala Yayah, has revealed that he usually has s3x with his dogs for spiritual powers before going for robbery operation in Lagos State.

Yayah disclosed this after being paraded by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, local media reports.

According to him, his success in most of his robbery operations was because he usually would have s3x with dogs.

“I have many girlfriends, but I have ten female dogs that I usually have s3x with. I take proper care of the dogs from money made from robbery” he confessed.

In his statement to the police, he revealed that his spiritualist told him to sleep with dogs for spiritual powers.

On whether his neighbors knew he was sleeping with dogs, he said they thought that he was a lover of dogs, not knowing he was using them for s3x.

Police said he would be charged to court after the conclusion of the investigation.

