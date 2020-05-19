Private schools teachers support delayed reopening of schools

A group calling itself Private School Teachers Association of Ghana has joined the move by the four recognized teacher unions to kick against the reopening of schools by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Teacher unions in Ghana want schools to remain closed even if the ban on public gatherings is lifted by the President, following the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Speaking on Akoma FM’s Adekyee Mu Nsem programme, on Tuesday, the National President of the Private Schools Teachers Association, James Ackon, asserted the need for the government and the GES to consider the health implications on both teachers and students in taking a decision for schools to be reopened.

Admitting that teachers of private schools have been affected financially since the closure of schools in March, the Association believes the health of the people cannot be traded for anything, emphasizing it would be suicidal for schools to be reopened.

“Yes private school and teachers have suffered greatly since the closure of schools in March, we cannot trade our health for anything, so looking at the situation globally it would be prudent for Ghana Education Service to consider the great impact this decision would have on teachers and students should school reopens during this period, “ James told Sir John, host of Adekyee Mu Msem.

According to him, it would be practically impossible to maintain social distancing protocols in the various schools.

The Association therefore supports the move by GNAT, NAGRAT, CCT and TEWU to oppose the intended reopening of schools.

Recounting the stress of staying at home, the Association wants government to assist private school proprietors with a stimulus package to clear salary arrears owed teachers

Source: 3 News

