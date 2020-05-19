Police Recruitment Advert Fake – Police

The Ghana Police Service has cautioned the general public that is not advertising recruitment nor undertaking fresh recruitment processes.

Superintendent of Police Mrs Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, Director of Public Affairs, made these known in a release which was made available to the Ghana News Agency.

She said “Police recruitment exercises are first published in the major dailies, at least the “Daily Graphic” and “Ghanaian Times” newspapers prior to the start of the recruitment processes”.

“Presently, Police recruits who started training in February this year, at the various Police training schools at Accra, Koforidua, Ho, Kumasi and Pwalugu are in training undergoing the scheduled training exercises,” it said.

The release debunked the assertion that the Police is in breach of the law in the ongoing training of Police recruits in accordance with law, and that Regulation 4 of the extended

Imposition of Restrictions (Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Pandemic) Instrument, 2020 [E.I. 64] exempts “Security Services” including the Ghana Police Service from restrictions under the regulations.

“The Police Administration has, however, put in place sufficient measures to ensure social distancing maintained between and among recruits. These are in addition to enhanced hygiene procedures directed by the President of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” it said.

It said adequate measures have also been put in place to sufficiently manage any issue of COVID-19 that may arise at any of the Police training facilities.

“The Police Administration further assures parents, guardians and the public that the health and safety of Police Recruits and Police Officers amid COVID-19 remains paramount.”

The release asked members of the public to verify if the Police Service was recruiting or not, through Police Toll free number 18555 or the National Unified Code 112.

“In addition, the public is encouraged to report any person(s) who make false claims of recruitment to the nearest Police Station for arrest and prosecution,” it stated.

—GNA