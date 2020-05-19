COVID-19: Hohoe Records Three New Cases, Five Recoveries

The Hohoe Municipality recorded five recoveries with five active cases said to be responding to treatment at the Ho Teaching Hospital.

Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye, Director-General, Ghana Health Service confirmed the new cases, Tuesday at the Ministers’ Press Briefing in Accra, which brings to 41, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Volta Region with 28 recoveries and two deaths.

The Hohoe Municipal Hospital since recording its first case, submitted 524 samples for testing and received about 500 test results with ten positive cases.

—GNA