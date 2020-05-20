REVEALED: How Apraku my daughter died mysteriously.

Just yesterday, 19th May 2020, the video of the popular Ghanaian pastor, pastor Emmanuel Apreku popularly known as Apreku my daughter circulated on social media. In this video he was seen drunk and roaming about.

On Wednesday 20th May 2020, the news broke that the popular Ghanaian gospel musician Sonie Badu said he was set to help him.

Sources close to the deceased revealed that early Wednesday morning, the relatives went to his house to get him ready before the arrival of the gospel musician. On arrival, the door to his room was locked and was forced open only to see him dead in the room. The body has been deposited in the mortuary.

However, the cause of his death is yet to be revealed.

Source: myafricatoday.net