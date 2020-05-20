[WATCH VIDEO]: Tears & Heartbreaking Scenes From The House Of Late ‘Apraku My Daughter’ After He Was Reported Dead

Not long ago, our news portal reported that former preacher, Evangelist Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku, popularly known as ‘Apraku My Daughter’ has passed on.

The man, who broke the news to the media, Kofi Adomah was at his residence to confirmed the sad news and provide updates for all the people who loved him and wanted to know if the news was actually true.

From the live video, we chanced on, Prophet Kumchacha, who happens to be a close friend of the late ‘Apraku My Daughter’ was at the location of his demise. He disclosed that he has indeed passed on and added that it sadly happened in his room. Even though the cause of his sad demise is not yet known, Reportghana.com can report that the police have gone to carry the body. Watch the sad scenes below

