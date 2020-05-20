We never said we will complete 1D1F in 4years – NPP Stalwart

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and parliamentary candidate hopeful for Asutifi North Constituency, William Frimpong-Bonsu has asserted that the 1 District, 1 Factory (1D1F) policy initiated by government is a lifelong policy.

According to him, the ruling government’s 1D1F initiative was never intended to be completed under the NPP’s tenure of office.

In an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ with Afrifa-Mensah, the politician said, “You cannot industrialize the country in a specific time period. Such a developmental project is a continuous one and not a short term one.”

The parliamentary candidate hopeful reiterated, we never said we will finish 1D1F in four years.

He exclaimed that the NPP in their 2016 manifesto never said the government will build these factories themselves but the initiative was to equip the private sector to do the job “and not us”

The 1D1F was one of the government’s campaign mantras, the 1D1F initiative was a promise by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2016 elections and is considered an attributing factor that won the NPP the 2016 elections.

Almost four (4) years into the administration of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), many continue to question the existence of the factories under the initiative that is aimed at boosting agricultural productivity, provide more sustainable food supply and create jobs for the unemployed youth.

