JUST IN: Pastor Apraku’s Daughter speaks on the death of her father-[WATCH VIDEO]

A few minutes ago, we brought you news on the death of Ghanaian Popular pastor, Apraku My Daughter’s real name Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku.

His daughter whose name is yet to be known as confirmed the news in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay 101.7 FM.

Giving details of his father’s death, she said the late Apraku lived in a semi-detached building and even though he’s in the same compound with other tenants, his room is separate from theirs.

So it was today that they decided to visit their beloved father in his house but upon getting there, they were told they’ve not seen him the whole day. This realization made them to ask questions that how’s it possible that they’ve not heard from their neighbour but did not bother to check on him? Fast forward, they knocked on the door but got no response. This caused them to break the door down and upon entering, they saw their father Apraku dead with his head lifted up unto the ceiling. The lady explained that he died in his bedroom. Listen to her interview below:

