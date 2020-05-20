Obinim reportedly fails to meet bail condition

Founder and leader of the International Gods Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim continues his time with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for failing his bail conditions.

Head of Public Affairs of the CID, DSP Juliana Obeng, has confirmed that the Bishop is still in police custody.

Bishop Obinim was charged with the offenses of publication of false news and forgery of document contrary to sections 208 and 159 of the Criminal and other Offences Act (1960) (ACT 29), respectively.

A Magistrate Court in Accra yesterday granted him bail in the sum of GHC100,000 with three sureties with one person to be justified.

The man called ‘Angel’ has, however, failed to meet the conditions set for his freedom and as such, remains in police custody.

Attempts to reach the camp of Bishop Obinim on the latest development has, however, proved futile.

Source: happyghana.com

SHARE THIS STORY