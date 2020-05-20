COVID-19 Has Come To Stay, Learn To Live With It—Ghanaians Urged

The Ashanti Regional Director of Health, Mr. Emmanuel Tenkorang has cautioned Ghanaians to learn and live with the COVID-19 viruses since it has come to stay.

The Directorate says it is important to practice laid down protocols in fighting the pandemic.

Mr. Emmanuel Tenkorang made these remarks when he addressed the press on the state of the pandemic fight within the region.

The region has a commutative contract tracing of 1,283.

In this, the Ministry has a total number of 886 confirmed cases with 7 death.

Mr. Emmanuel Tenkorang confirmed that 15 people are currently on admission while 75 people are on isolation.

30 health workers from different hospitals within the region have also contracted the disease.

He says it is unethical to disclose the status of victims who are under treatment.

“It is not right for people to call on the health sector to disclose the identity of infected persons. The government should reconsider its decision of the reopening schools until effective measures of observing the protocols to help avoid the spread of the virus.”