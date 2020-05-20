Why do you want to destroy Ghana with a new voters’ register? – A Plus to EC

Social Commentator and controversial musician Kwame A Plus, is questioning why the Electoral Commission wants to plunge the country into a state of pandemonium with its insistence on compiling a new voters’ register.

The Electoral Commission is insisting that it will go ahead to compile new voters’ register ahead of the 2020 elections to be held in December.

According to the EC, it will follow the laid down protocols from the Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health to ensure that citizens who come to the registration centers will be protected and safe from being infected by COVID-19.

Speaking in an interview with Kofi TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Kwame A PLus noted that the Electoral Commission’s insistence on compiling a new voters’ register will plunge the country into chaos and unnecessary debts which could have been avoided.

“By this time to the election, we are going to compile a new voters’ register. The person behind this idea just wants to destroy this country.”

He observed that the timing for the exercise is not the best and that if another political party comes to power after 2020 because of the shoddy nature of the job the current EC will do, they will have to compile a new voters’ register.

“In the next four years, any new government that will be taking over government will come and say the voters’ register which is currently available is not credible so we have to take another five hundred million to compile another voters register. This is the reason why the country has money but its seen as poor and is suffering”.

“Some people prior to elections always have the perception that the country will be plunged into chaos. People have invested so much in the mess. Poverty is someone’s business when you suffer he gains so they don’t want you to enjoy life. Ghana which cannot develop someone has invested in it so during elections some of these people are afraid that he will lose elections and the people will realize that he’s worried them for long so for them election is do or die and that has been the reason why there have been arguments over the new voters’ register.”

