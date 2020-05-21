I Challenge Hon. Eugene Boakye Antwi To Face Me On Intellectual Debate -J. B Danquah

The scuffle between the incumbent member of parliament for Subin Constituency in the Ashanti Region, who doubles as the deputy minister for works and housing, Hon Eugene Boakye Antwi and aspiring member of parliament for the Constituency, Hon. J. B Danquah seems to have no boundaries as they jab each other on various platforms.

It may recall that some aggrieved party members accused the sitting Member of Parliament, Mr Eugene Boakye Antwi, and the constituency executives of “nepotism and favoritism.” early January this year.

Speaking on wontumi radio in Kumasi, the honorable member of parliament made mention of the fact that, some people within the Constituency are conspiring and discrediting him of his projects within the Constituency and debunked that, Hon Hawa Komson who is the minister for Special Development Initiative has no projects or initiatives through her ministry in the Subin Constituency, all projects are through his own personal resources and lobbying.

The incumbent spoke vehemently against some aspirants who have connived with some delegates to tarnish his hard-won reputation which he thinks none of his competitors come close.

In reaction to the alleged accusations, the aspiring member, Hon J. B Danquah in an interview with Price Fm morning show host, Eric Asare Murphy, known publicly known as Boss General said, He has no personal issues with the honorable minister, he further went on to say, the honorable minister should respect the people who voted him into power instead of castigating insults.

According to Mr. J. B Danquah, he had no canal knowledge of the allegations levels against him by the deputy minister and said he worked and supported the minister during the campaign session after the primaries in 2016 and even printed some t-shirts to support his campaign that time.

He said he has never insulted the honorable member but rather he Boakye Antwi has been the one insulting the delegates and even the former member of parliament, Hon Isaac Osei. He charged the incumbent member of parliament to apologize to the people of Subin.

Mr J. B Danquah said he’s more than capable to lead and to steer the affairs oh is Constituents through his innovations and initiatives and has thrown a challenge to the incumbent member of parliament to face him on the intellectual debate before the Subin delegates to prove their intellectual discourse.

Source: Price Fm 107.3. Kumasi

