Man who sealed wife’s private part with super glue has been arrested -[PHOTOS]

The 30-year-old man who sealed his wife’s private part with super glue has been arrested, days after security operatives launched a manhunt for him..

LIB reported earlier that the suspect identified as Kifo Muriuki had accused his wife of infidelity before luring her to Kathita River, where he threatened to kill her if she refuses to abide by his orders. He then added pepper, salt and onions in his wife’s private parts using a sharp knife, before applying superglue mixed with sand to ‘seal’ it off.

The suspect who has been on the run since Saturday May 16 when he committed the heinous act, was arrested at his hideout in Kaningo, Kitui County by a combined team from Directorate of Criminal Investigations Tseikuru, Special Crimes Unit and DCI Tharaka South.

Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations tweeted;

30-Year-Old James Kifo Muriuki, who on 16th May, 2020 horridly dehumanized his wife, has this morning been arrested from his hideout at Kaningo in Kitui County by a combined team of @DCI_Kenya Detectives from Special Crime Unit, DCI Tseikuru and DCI Tharaka South.

The DCI said further investigations led to the arrest of one James Murogi Maingi who is known for practising witchcraft within Kaningo. James Kifo Muriuki was found in his apartment at the time of his arrest.

The DCI tweeted;