Lady Prepares Soup For Cheating Boyfriend With His Best Friend’s Semen -[VIDEO]

Nigerian comedian, Chief Obi during his live session of #KeepingASecretWithChiefObi on Instagram, a lady narrated one of the most disgusting things she ever did to her cheating boyfriend.

The lady told Chief Obi that she found out that her beloved boyfriend was cheating on her and in retaliation, she also cheated on him with his best friend.

She revealed that after she has sexual relations with her boyfriend’s best friend, she then gave him a ‘blow job’ which she allowed the guy to cum in her mouth. She then kept it in a cup to use later.

The lady said she then used the semen of her boyfriend’s best friend to prepare Egusi soup for her cheating boyfriend to eat.

Watch the video below: