This Isn’t Time To Go To Church – Christian Council

The Christian Council of Ghana has said that churches in the country should continue to remain closed as far as Coronavirus cases are on the rise.

As a measure to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the country, President Akufo-Addo placed a ban on social gatherings including churches.

The General Secretary of the council, Rev Cyril Fayose speaking in an interview with Alfred Ocansey on 3FM said, any decision taken to reopen churches as the Coronavirus cases keep rising will put the country at great risk.

“As far as the numbers are going up we think it is not time to go to church. Remember the churches form a huge part of the total population of Ghana, we are 71.2%.

“So any decision to lift the restrictions for us to go back to our normal ways of doing things must be thought through very carefully so that it doesn’t end up shooting us in the foot,” he said.

