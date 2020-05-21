4 fake soldiers arrested -[PHOTOS]

Four civilians posing as soldiers have been arrested at various locations in the country.

Two of them were arrested at Katamanso, in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

JOIN GHANA’S SOCIAL MEDIA AND NETWORKING PLATFORM-CLICK HERE TO JOIN FUNBOOO TODAY

According to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), its personnel were on patrol in the areas where the arrests took place.

It says the first Kpone-Katamanso suspect identified himself as AB1 Arhen Ebenezer.

It stated that he claimed to be Rating at the Naval Base, Tema.

The statement added that he was sent to the Eastern Naval Command for identification which proved false.

He was subsequently handed over to the Tema Regional Police Command for further investigation, it added.

Further interrogation of the suspect led to the arrest of one Mustapha Maurris, another imposter, according to the statement.

On Tuesday May 12, a 32- year old man, Stephen Zubbuy Matsi, was arrested in Pokuasi posing as a soldier.

Another imposter named Oscar Eshun was arrested by Naval intelligence operations of the Western Naval Command At Inchaban, a suburb of Sekondi-Tarkoradi for posing as a military officer on Friday May 8.

The Ghana Armed Forces made this known in a statement signed by Squadron Leader R. Omanye-Agyei for Director of GAF PR Directorate.

Source: Daily Guide Network

SHARE THIS STORY