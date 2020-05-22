COVID-19: New positive cases declining; Tema, Obuasi under control – GHS

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that “we are seeing the new positives (COVID-19) slowly declining that are recorded daily; we’ve seen a gradual decline” at its last public briefing in Accra this morning.

Director-general of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye says “the number of cases on admission also continues to come down significantly in our hospitals and the cases in isolation centres are also slightly reducing”.

On the nature of the situation that the country is currently in as far as COVID-19 is concerned, Dr Aboagye said “we are seeing occasional flare-ups in strategic areas as we saw in Bibiani, Tema and Obuasi; we have strengthened our system to be able to respond by massing our forces as we have done in Tema, Obuasi and Bibiani to be able to contain these outbreaks”.

Meanwhile, Ghana has confirmed 217 new COVID-19 cases pushing the national tally to 6,486 cumulatively, with 31 deaths as at the last situational update by the Ghana Health Service.

The number of recoveries has also gone up by 53, leaving the current sum at 1,898.

With 4,699 confirmed cases, the Greater Accra Region continues to lead on the log, followed by the Ashanti and Central regions with 988 and 287 cases respectively.

Dr Patrick Aboagye further revealed that, “we can see there is some containment in Bibiani that flared up in about 3, 4 weeks ago; Tema is under control and so is Obuasi”.

So far, all the 16 regions of the country have recorded positive cases but Savannah, Ahafo and BONO East.

Check out per region Case Count from Highest to Lowest

Greater Accra Region – 4,699

Ashanti Region – 988

Central Region – 287

Western Region – 195

Eastern Region – 106

Western North Region – 57

Volta Region – 44

Northern Region – 34

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 21

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

Source:MyNewsGh.com

