Mass COVID-19 Recoveries: Paid NPP members sent to isolation centres – Kojo Adu-Asare alleges

Former of National Democratic Congress ( NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) Adenta Kojo Adu-Asare has alleged that some carefully selected New Patriotic Party(NPP) members were sent to isolation centres by government so that monies borrowed from the International Monetary Fund( IMF) for the fight against COVID-19 can be expended.

The IMF has made available a loan $1 billion to the government to mitigate economic impact of COVID-19.

To spend this money, Mr Adu-Asare, has alleged that the government deliberately sent some healthy NPP members to isolation centres meant for those infected with the virus.

According to him, each non-COVID-19 patient got GHS 350 as payment for their involvement in the scam.

“Carefully selected members were sent into Isolation numbers. A case to consume the IMF money? I hear they got GHS350 each?” He quizzed.

The massive increase in the number of persons who have recovered from COVID-19 has set some people doubting the genuineness of the numbers, with some accusing the government of manipulating the numbers.

But government has denied the claims of manipulating numbers the figures, wondering why people will question recovery figures.

Ghana has recorded 1, 898 as against 6,269 since the first two cases were reported in the country.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Enam Hadzide has admonished Ghanaians not to doubt the COVID-19 recovery numbers from the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

According to Mr. Hadzide, “we are concerned that insinuations that casts doubt on the veracity of recoveries declared by the Ghana Health Service and now a suggestion for strict proof of their recoveries can worsen the already dire problem of stigmatization of persons who have recovered.

“We admonish fellow country men and women to gladly welcome our compatriots who were once infected and tested positive but have gone through the process of receiving care and have now consecutively tested negative back into our various communities as fully recovered persons who pose no threat to us” he added.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

